“Teachers, cabbies, and beauticians”: Russian propaganda’s newest resource

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claims to have come into possession of materials used by the Russian intelligence agency FSB to train their officers. In the materials, the FSB frankly discusses their failure to successfully convince the Russian society of the necessity of the “special military operation”, and what countermeasures should be undertaken.

As SBU reports, the 5th Department of the FSB admits in their documents that the Russian population still does not understand why the war (or as it is known in Russia “the special military operation”) was the only possible way “to achieve Russia’s goals”. Or to explain to the people the crimes perpetrated by the Russian invading forces.

The FSB has identified three main reasons for the failure:

1. Distrust for Russian media, even in the Russian Federation itself,

2. High level of pacifism among Russian youth,

3. Complete lack of support by Ukrainians for the Russian invaders’ actions

According to the Russian intelligence agency, in order to change the situation, it is necessary to create more propaganda videos portraying “Hero Liberators”, who are rescuing pets and reuniting families…

As the SBU spokesman, Artem Dekhtarenko, points out, these are exactly the kind of “wholesome” stories Russia lacks. Instead, the entire world has come to see Russians as looters, rapists, and murderers.

The FSB also believes that the “denazification” narrative lacked enough emotional load, lacking a “massive exposition of emotional information about children killed in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, about the crimes of nationalists against Russians”. The media also do not sufficiently show the massive support for the “special operation” in Ukraine itself, which according to FSB “creates a situation that facilitates calling Russia the aggressor”.

Another way to warmen the perception of the invaders is to fabricate “success stories” in the occupied territories and talk about the plans for their post-war reconstruction. FSB also points to the need to block the broadcast of Ukrainian TV channels in the occupied territories and launch Russian ones.

The document also recommends creating a network of agitators in the occupied territories, specifically listing “teachers, cab drivers, and employees of [beauty] salons”. As for the narrative directed at the Russian society, celebrities, sportspeople, and scientists are identified as the best tools that the Kremlin propaganda machine should use.

As for the message broadcast West, the FSB recommends focusing “on the facts and forecasts about the worsening living conditions in the European Union in connection to the governments’ support for nationalists in Ukraine”, and provoking the Western societies to exert pressure on their governments by whipping up fears of the influx of refugees and the increase in energy resources’ prices. The FSB also says “Ukraine should be compared to European neonazis”.