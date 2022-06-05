Massacre in a Catholic church in Nigeria

At least 50 people were killed and others injured after gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Ondo state, Nigeria during mass on Sunday, a doctor and local media reported.

A doctor at a hospital in the town of Owo, southwest Nigeria, told Reuters that no fewer than 50 bodies had been moved to the FMC (Federal Medical Center) in Owo and to St. Louis Catholic Hospital.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack, calling it “heinous”. The identity and motive of the attackers were not immediately clear.

Local media said gunmen had fired at worshippers and detonated explosives at the church. Those killed included women and children.

Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson for Ondo state, said that there had been an incident at the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo and that police would issue a further statement soon.

Africa’s most populous country has witnessed attacks and kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, mostly in its northwest. Such attacks are rare in southwestern Nigeria.

Ondo state governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu cut short a trip to the capital Abuja and returned to Ondo after the attack. “We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay,” he said in a statement.