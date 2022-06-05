Germany has not delivered a single piece of heavy equipment to Ukraine: Official

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk once again called for the prompt delivery of weapons promised by Germany. He was pleased by the announcement that weapons would be sent to Ukraine, however, “not a single piece of heavy equipment has been delivered to Ukraine from Germany,” he told the ARD and ZDF television channels.

The ambassador welcomed Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s recent announcement to send weapons such as the Iris-T air defence system to Ukraine.

"This will enable Ukraine to protect an entire city from Russian air attacks," he said.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 1, 2022

“If we are to be honest, after 100 days of war, so far not a single piece of heavy equipment has been delivered to Ukraine by Germany,” he emphasised. Heavy weapon deliveries will probably make it to Ukraine in late June.

⚡️Minister: German missile supplies to Ukraine may be delayed for months.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on June 1 that IRIS-T air-to-air missiles would be supplied by German manufacturer Diehl and not from the Bundeswehr warehouses, delaying the shipment.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 1, 2022

There are “so many dead, so many wounded, so many destroyed families,” the Ukrainian ambassador stressed. “We hope that Germany will help us to end this war,” he pointed out.

Andriy Melnyk, also said that Ukraine’s main goal is to restore territorial sovereignty – at least in a state preceding the beginning of the war on February 24. He also added that “we will never renounce Crimea, that is clear”.

He concluded his statement by saying that people have to be realistic in terms of the most pressing objectives. According to him, the first goal is to regain the territories that have been occupied by Russia for past 100 days.