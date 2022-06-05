Federal government confirms German neonazis are being trained by Russians

The German government has confirmed that German neonazis have participated in paramilitary training organised by the Russian neonazi and far-right organisations.

Russian right-wing extremists fight against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin justifies Russia’s aggression against Ukraine with “denazification.” In the meantime, documents of the German…

see more

The Germans that the Kremlin is recruiting belong to the Young Nationalists (Junge Nationalisten), the youth wing of the extreme-right National Democratic Party of Germany (Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands, NPD) and the Third Way (Dritter Weg), a minor party that also espouses neonazi ideas. The members of the two extremist organisations were trained in St Petersburg by the Russian Imperial League. They were taught how to handle weapons and hand-to-hand combat.

The statement by the German government was issued following an interpellation by Martina Renner of the left-wing Die Linke party. “The German security services must make it impossible for German neonazis to undergo paramilitary training in Russia. I also expect that law enforcement agencies will take action against the individuals who have in the past participated in training in Russia,” said MP Renner, stressing that “neonazis trained to handle weapons in Russia constitute a serious threat to the internal security [of Germany].”

In its report, the German Ministry of Internal Affairs also wrote about the Wagner mercenary group, which Russia is using as a tool to get militarily involved abroad while being able to claim non-interference of the Kremlin. The founder of the Wagner group, Dmitry Utkin, is a former officer of Russian military intelligence (GRU). Utkin has the SS runes and a Reichadler gripping a swastika tattoo on his torso. The choice of Wagner as his call sign and the name for the group was purportedly motivated by the fact, that Richard Wagner was supposed to be Adolf Hitler’s favourite composer.