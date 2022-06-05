46th edition of the Vogalonga rowing regatta took place in Venice

On June 5 rowers from all around the world took part in one of the most beloved regattas in Venice, the Vogalonga.

More than 1,700 boats set off from St Mark’s Basin to take part in the Vogalonga, a spectacular regatta, which attracted thousands of rowing enthusiasts.

#vogalonga pic.twitter.com/VuYKH6zOpR

— Iveser Venezia (@IveserVenezia) June 5, 2022

After a virtual edition in 2020 and a reduced one in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some 7,000 rowers, both professionals, and amateurs, crowded the canals of Venice in the 30-km non-competitive rowing marathon, created in 1974 to raise awareness of the problem of waves afflicting the lagoon city.

Over the years, the number of boats and sailors participating in the race has steadily increased, and usually, everyone can freely choose to take part in the competition with different types of rowing boats to enjoy the spirit of the historical event.

Buona #VOGALONGA ❤️!

7 mila partecipanti provenienti da tutto il mondo per lanciare un messaggio di amore per la tradizione e per il remo!

Una giornata di festa e di sport per #Venezia e la sua laguna! pic.twitter.com/BmBFWKQR6f

— Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) June 5, 2022

Vogalnoga history

In 1974 a group of Venetian-style rowing enthusiasts came up with an idea of a non-competitive rowing event as a form of protest against the deterioration of the city and the adverse effects of wave motion caused by motor traffic in the lagoon.

Soon after “A 30km course along the canals through the most pleasant and charming places in the lagoon was charted out. The press and city institutions offered vital support. Boats were scheduled to meet up in St. Mark’s Basin (Bacino S.Marco) opposite the Ducal Palace on the day of ‘La Sensa’ (Ascension Day),” the Vogalonga official website stated.

The first Vogalonga gathered an incredible turnout of 500 boats carrying approximately 1500 rowers. Since then the number of participants grew as time passed.