The predictable results of “not humiliating Russia”: rockets strike Kyiv, Lysychansk

What the French President Macron sowed, now the Ukrainians must reap: re-invigorated, Russians redoubled their brutal, destructive efforts, launching another missile attack against Kyiv and a humanitarian centre in Lysychansk

On Sunday, another Russian rocket attack struck Kyiv. According to the Ukrainian Air Force Command, the rockets were launched from long-range Tu-95 strategic bombers based in the Caspian Sea area. Thanks to the anti-aircraft crews, most of the missiles were shot down. According to the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, one person was injured.

Commenting on the rocket strike, the Ukrainian President’s adviser, Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter that “While someone asks not to humiliate Russia, the Kremlin resorts to new insidious attacks.” Mr Podolyak was directly referring to the words of French President Macron’s appeal not to “humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops, we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means.”

While someone asks not to humiliate 🇷🇺, the Kremlin resorts to new insidious attacks. Today’s missile strikes at Kyiv have only 1 goal – kill as many 🇺🇦 as possible. Each of such terrorist attacks must face a tough response from European capitals: more sanctions, more weapons.

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, in Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine, Russians have destroyed a humanitarian centre. According to the Luhansk regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, the Russian forces have bombarded the centre about 30 times during the “infernal” night of June 4 and June 5, using artillery and Tochka-U missile systems. According to Governor Haidai, the aggressors were likely trying to target a place where large numbers of people would congregate. The Governor speculates, that the choice of that specific target may have been a result of someone treasonously providing the information to Russians. Fortunately, no one was killed.

Russian-sponsored saboteurs have also become active in and around Kyiv, said Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs. “They are recruiting people, mostly in occupied territories, […] who have at least an understanding [of the Ukrainian language], and sometimes even speak Ukrainian, to deploy them to other areas of Ukraine and carry out some or other terrorist attacks,” said Mr Denysenko.

Mr Denysenko said that the saboteurs have become less active following the initial stage of the war, but have become active again recently. He said that the Ukrainian services are regularly detaining saboteurs, whose main purpose is to sow panic and create tensions behind Ukrainian lines. In his assessment, however, the results produced by the saboteurs’ efforts are minimal.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a post on his official Facebook account, in which he expressed how he sees bringing the war to an end. He did not write of “humiliating” Russia. Rather, of educating it…

“The inevitability of punishment is a principle that Ukraine will definitely teach Russia. But first of all, we must teach it on the battlefield that Ukraine will not be conquered, that our people will not surrender, and our children will not become the property of the occupiers.”