BALTOPS 22 annual NATO exercises launched

BALTOPS NATO exercises are being held in the Baltic Sea from June 5 until June 17. The exercises “provide a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea,” a press release from the Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) website stated.

The exercises include anti-submarine detection and combat manoeuvres, amphibious and artillery operations, and the removal of mines. It will take place at sea and at coastal training grounds in Sweden, Poland, Germany, and the Baltic states. This is the 51st iteration of the exercises series that began in 1972.

#BALTOPS22 is kicking off.

BALTOPS 22 provides a unique training opportunity that strengthens combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea region.#StrongerTogehter#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/dE5LTbj1TV

— NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum – JFCBS (@NATOJFCBS) June 4, 2022

Over 7,000 soldiers of various types of armed forces participate in the military exercises. This year’s manoeuvres consist of 45 ships, and 76 aircraft from 16 countries, including 14 NATO members and two very close allies – Finland and Sweden, which are currently on the road to joining the Alliance and are one of the hosts of the exercises.

Packing, fueling and warming up! Finnish Coastal Jaegers are all set for #BALTOPS22. Let's go! 🇫🇮 #Navyfi #merivoimat #nylbr pic.twitter.com/IekiMK2sQS

— Merivoimat – Finska Marinen – The Finnish Navy (@Navyfi) June 5, 2022

NATO is ready to defend itself

The exercises are led by US Naval Forces Europe and US Sixth Fleet, commanded and controlled by STRIKFORNATO.

“BALTOPS 22 highlights our past investments and shows our collective partnership and capabilities as we recognise the importance of ‘freedom of the seas’ and the vital role the Baltic plays in European prosperity,” Vice Admiral Gene Black, STRIKFORNATO and US Sixth Fleet commander said.

“BALTOPS is a fabulous opportunity for Allied and partner nations to train together at sea, in the air and on the ground – improving interoperability and experience working together,” Royal British Navy Rear Admiral James Morley stated. “It also serves to assure those in the region that NATO is ready to defend itself,” he added.

The Polish Navy has been participating in the exercises since 1993, initially as a partner, and as a participant since joining NATO. This year, three Polish ships will take part in the manoeuvres.