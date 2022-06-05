Dozens killed, numerous injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

A massive fire swept through an inland container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least a couple dozen people and injuring more than 150, officials said on Sunday.

Video footage shows the fire that broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the port city of Chittagong, triggering a huge blast and multiple container explosions subsequently at the site.

Was caught off guard yesterday by the news of Sitakundu BM Depot explosion in Bangladesh

Countless dead, and it is frustrating when you realize that the companies involved did not inform the fire fighters about what kind of chemicals were present, many could have lived. pic.twitter.com/jOkwViVtUM

— AbirZenith (@AbirZenith) June 5, 2022

Firefighters were still scrambling to put out the fire on Sunday noon as chemical filled containers were still exploding, said fire service officials. The explosion shook the neighborhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby buildings, local residents said.

Hundreds of distraught relatives were crowding at the Chittagong Medical College and Hospital to seek missing relatives.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. Fire service officials said they suspect it may have originated from a container of hydrogen peroxide and spread quickly to other containers.