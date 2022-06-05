Three dead, over dozen injured in Philadelphia shooting

As the topic of firearms heats up ahead of the US midterms on the heels of a high profile shooting in Texas, another gun-related incident has been reported on Saturday night in Philadelphia, leaving three dead and over a dozen injured.

Emergency personnel responded around midnight and the Philadelphia Police reported multiple shooters.

Police arrived at the scene of an active shooter firing into the crowd, prompting an officer to open fire, shooting three times. Two guns were recovered from the scene, including one with an extended magazine; no arrests have been made thus far. Police reported 14 people shot.

Earlier, on Saturday night, a 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others sustained injuries in a Phoenix mall shooting.

Both incidents occurred not long after US President Joe Biden’s emotional plea to Congress and the public to take action to enact firearm regulations. In his prime time address, he urged Washington to “do something” while initiating bipartisan talks on the issue, proposing legislation on firearm regulations and offering alternatives.

Following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Biden proposed to enact limitations on magazine sizes and raise the legal purchasing age, among other regulations in the acquisition and ownership of firearms. He stressed in his speech that the second amendment protecting the right to bear arms does not come without limitations.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has also put restrictions into place as a response to the recent incident that left 21 dead in Uvalde, introducing a legislation package that ranges from freezing the ownership of handguns to a ban on certain toy guns.