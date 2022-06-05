Grand Finale of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Over 60,000 people have registered to host Big Jubilee Lunches in an attempt to set the world record for the longest street party. Over 10 million attendees were expected to join in on the celebrations on Sunday, June 5.

Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after marking 70 years of reign. As the Platinum Jubilee reaches its final day, the celebrations also close in on its grand finale.

On the final day of the celebration, an attempt at setting the world record for the longest street party will be observed, with over 60,000 registered hosts preparing jubilee lunches. Participants of over 10 million people were anticipated from all corners of the world from Canada to Brazil, New Zealand to Japan, and South Africa to Switzerland.

A three-hour pageant highlighting the queen’s achievement throughout the decades will conclude the weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, culminating with a performance by Ed Sheeran followed by a gospel choir and a military performance of the National anthem, “God Save the Queen”.

The pageant will close with the Gold State Carriage, led by The Sovereign’s Escort. The queen is not expected to personally travel in the regal carriage, but a “fabulous surprise” is said to be in store.