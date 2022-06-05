Ukrainian crisis adds compounding issues to Biden administration

As Russia continues to forward its aggression upon Ukraine, pressure is also building on the Biden administration. Having issued several sanctions on the Russian energy sector to cripple its economy, the reflection of the embargo on the already hiking fuel prices is approaching a breakpoint, prompting the administration to explore other avenues.

International sanctions and companies pulling their services from Russia since early March proved to fall short in deterring Putin’s assault on Ukraine, as the aggressing nation relies mostly on energy export for its GDP. For months, the US and Europe’s dependence on Russian energy was a central issue that needed to be ramified in order to put meaningful sanctions on the Kremlin.

A little over a week ago the European Commission made another great step toward phasing out Russian energy, successfully coming to an agreement on a near-complete ban on seaborne oil imports from Russia. The support structure within the EU allows for a cushion that smooths out the hike in oil prices, spreading the impact of the sanctions between the cooperating countries.

The embargo impact



The US, meanwhile, is seeing the effects of the embargo at the pump. Biden’s administration’s decision to close the Keystone pipeline and its call to waive US sanctions on the NordStream 2 pipeline early into his office gave Moscow the advantageous position to leverage energy supplies against its detractors, giving Putin the tool to destabilize eastern Europe.

The issue is further exacerbated by the foreign policy pursued by the White House in regard to the Middle East; namely the establishment of friendly relations with Iran at the cost of distancing Saudi Arabia, another country on which the US relies heavily for crude oil.

Places such as Smith, Angelina, Gregg, and Nacogdoches counties are closing in on $4.5 a gallon at the pump. Multiple sources are predicting the US gas price to top $5 a gallon by mid-June, and the rise in energy prices is inversely proportional to Biden’s falling approval ratings.

Seeking new solutions



Washington has made several attempts at curbing the price of energy, measures such as investment in renewable energy sources to re-establishing its diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia as well as explorations of oil imports from countries such as Socialist Venezuela.

Inflation hikes, the rise in energy prices and the already disrupted supply chain earlier in the year due to the two-year-long COVID lockdown all compounded into an exponential soar in the price of everyday goods in the US, all the while, Beijing is enjoying an economic edge over its western competitor due to the increasingly shrinking procurer of Russian energy.

The Biden administration now looks to repair its relationship with Saudi Arabia in order to continue the supply of oil going into the US. As the war in Ukraine stretches into its 100th day and turns to be a war of attrition, the White House will find it increasingly crucial to steady its own resources in anticipation of the impact that the country will have to absorb as a result of the Ukrainian crisis.