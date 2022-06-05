China successfully sends Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft to designated orbit

China on Sunday successfully launched the crewed spaceship Shenzhou-14, which is expected to send a crew of three astronauts to its in-orbit space station core module Tianhe for a six-month mission.

A Long March-2F carrier rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship blasted off at 10:44 local time (02:44 GMT) on Sunday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China’s Gobi Desert.

Liftoff of China’s Shenzhou 14 mission aboard a Long March 2F rocket, hauling a crew of three astronauts on a six-month mission to help construct the Tiangong space station. https://t.co/RpnyMUAEBO pic.twitter.com/AaFSB2P0W1

— Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) June 5, 2022

About 577 seconds after the liftoff, the spacecraft separated from the carrier rocket and entered the predetermined orbit, sending the three astronauts – Commander Chen Dong and co-astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe – into space. The flight crew have been in good condition.

“The Long March-2F Y14 carrier rocket has accurately sent the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft to the designated orbit. The solar panels have stretched and operated normally. Now I announce the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft launch mission a success,” Zou Lipeng, commander at the launch site, said.

After entering orbit, the spaceship will conduct a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the in-orbit combination composed of the space station core module Tianhe and the cargo craft Tianzhou-3 and Tianzhou-4.

The three astronauts will stay in orbit for six months and complete the construction of the Tiangong space station, with a basic three-module structure consisting of the core module Tianhe and the lab modules Wentian and Mengtian.

#RT @XHNews: A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission was held on Sunday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. #Shenzhou14 pic.twitter.com/5QLLZkRgHI

— Tony De Vos (@milou1st) June 5, 2022

They will also carry out relevant function tests on the two-module space station complex, three-module space station complex, large and small mechanical arms, as well as exit from the airlock cabin in the Wentian lab module, with the assistance of the ground team.

Currently, the complex formed by Tianhe and the two cargo crafts is ready for docking with the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft and boarding of the three astronauts.