Patryk Dudek wins Speedway Grand Prix of Germany, Zmarzlik comes second

Patryk Dudek won the German Grand Prix in Teterow, the fourth round of the individual world championship. The second place went to Bartosz Zmarzlik who strengthened his lead in the general classification of the series.

Third in the final was Swede Fredrik Lindgren and fourth Briton Robert Lambert.

For Dudek, who will turn 30 on June 20, it was his third ever triumph in a Grand Prix event, and his first since September 2018.

“I feel very happy, but it is hard to say more because I have a problem with… my testicles,” he revealed in an interview. “I am in a lot of pain after I bruised them in one of the races. Now I have a difficult night ahead of me,” added the Pole, who suffered the injury in his first race – he fell into a rut, his leg fell off the hook and he flew from the saddle onto the frame of his own bike.

In the general classification leader Zmarzlik has 62 points and is already eleven points ahead of his second-placed compatriot, Maciej Janowski. Dudek moved up to 9th place, but he has the same score as 7th and 8th competitor (35 points).

The next competition is scheduled for June 25 in Gorzów Wielkopolski, north-western Poland.

Results of Grand Prix in Teterow:

1. Patryk Dudek (Poland)

2. Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland)

3. Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden)

4. Robert Lambert (United Kingdom)

5. Daniel Bewley (United Kingdom)

6. Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom)

7. Leon Madsen (Denmark)

8. Jack Holder (Australia)

…

9. Maciej Janowski (Poland)

14. Paweł Przedpełski (Poland)

World Championship classification:

1. Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 62 points

2. Maciej Janowski (Poland) 51

3. Leon Madsen (Denmark) 50

4. Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 46

5. Tai Woffinden (Great Britain) 43

6. Robert Lambert (Great Britain) 36

7. Jason Doyle (Australia) 35

8. Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 35

9. Patryk Dudek (Poland) 35

…

15. Paweł Przedpełski (Poland) 15

18. Maksym Drabik (Poland) 4

Other upcoming GP tournaments:

June 25 – Gorzów Wlkp.

August 13- Cardiff (Wales)

August 27- Wrocław

September 10- Vojens (Denmark)

September 17- Malilla (Sweden)

October 1 – Toruń

November 5 – Oceania