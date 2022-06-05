LIVE: 102nd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv said it was pushing back Russian
troops in Sievierodonetsk as intense fighting raged around the
industrial city, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the
eastern Donbas region.
07:22 CEST
Several explosions rocked Kyiv
early on Sunday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, the first assault
on the Ukrainian capital in weeks as life had slowly begun to
resemble normal in the city and its suburbs.
“Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts
of the capital,” Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“Services are already working on site.”
