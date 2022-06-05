LIVE: 102nd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv said it was pushing back Russian

troops in Sievierodonetsk as intense fighting raged around the

industrial city, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the

eastern Donbas region.

07:22 CEST



Several explosions rocked Kyiv

early on Sunday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, the first assault

on the Ukrainian capital in weeks as life had slowly begun to

resemble normal in the city and its suburbs.

“Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts

of the capital,” Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Services are already working on site.”