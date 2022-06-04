Values of freedom, dignity, and prosperity need to be defended: Vakarchuk

Viktoria Pogrebniak, an activist from Euromaidan Warsaw organisation, and Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, musician and former Ukrainian MP from the Holos party were the guests of World News on Saturday

Ms Pogrebniak was one of the organisers of the demonstration that took place on Saturday in front of the Hungarian embassy in Warsaw. The demonstration protested the Hungarian government’s torpedoing of the sixth packet of sanctions aimed at Russia, which would ban the importation of Russian energy resources. Ultimately Hungary was allowed to be one of the few EU countries which were allowed to continue importing Russian oil.

The demonstration involved the protesters dousing each other with fake blood. According to Ms Pogrebniak, everybody should be aware that Hungarian insistence on importing Russian crude oil is funding Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Hungary imports about 65 percent of its crude from Russia, making it heavily reliant on the resource. If Hungarians care so much about their country, she asks, why are they preventing democracy to take a firm root in Ukraine? She points out that if Russia should conquer Ukraine, Hungary, and other countries of the region would find themselves bordering on an aggressive and undemocratic Russia, and face its threat at their own doorsteps. She said, that Hungarians already had experience with Russian brutality when Soviet forces quashed the 1956 anti-communist uprising.

Asked whether there is anything that could be offered to Hungary that would help bring it back into the fold, she listed several possible ways but said that ultimately, as a taxpayer she is paying politicians to represent her and find solutions to her needs.

Mr Vakarchuk also said that a unified policy of the EU is very important. As he said “freedom, dignity, prosperity,” are values that unite Europe and need to be defended. “Ukraine now is not fighting just for Ukraine but is fighting for the future of the whole free world,” he said.

He also referred to the 1956 Hungarian revolution but said that perhaps it was too long ago, and perhaps people do not remember how brutally the Budapest uprising was suppressed.

He too thinks that if Russia prevails in Ukraine, which he, however, believes to be the worst-case scenario, Ukraine will only be the first step, and the neighbouring countries will be next. While he understands that countries think of their own interests, they should think strategically, and thinking strategically means being able to think in terms of longer than one or two years of economic advantages. He pointed to the example of Poland which sacrificed some of its own economic interests. While it might be easier for Poland not to help Ukraine, the government and people are doing “a tremendous job” in supporting Ukraine, sacrificing economic short-term advantages. As he said, that is good strategic thinking: if Ukraine wins, Poland wins.

Both Ms Pogrebniak and Mr Vakarchuk have also talked about the importance of information. Russian propaganda is infamous for its blatant violation of truth. While they both think that getting to Russians, whose access to factual information is tightly controlled by the regime, there is still a need to talk about the facts to the people outside of Russia, especially since a lot of people are exhausted by hearing about the war, and would rather like to forget about it.