The Ukrainian Perspective 4.06

TVP World’s David Kennedy dives into current events revolving around Ukraine torn by the Russian invasion since February 24. This episode explores how has the war changed, has Ukraine received enough aid from supporting countries and is there any chance for a ceasefire or peace.

The guest of Today’s Ukrainian Perspective was Milan Lelich a political observer for the RBC news agency.

“Ukrainian military and Ukrainian society and Ukraine as a country, its might its willingness to fight and capability to fight has surprised not only Western leaders or Western experts but Ukrainians themselves,” Milan Lelich said.

In regard to Russia’s military tactics, he said that the Russians attack not only military targets but also different infrastructural spots including railroads, oil bases and grain stocks. “Russia wants to deprive Ukraine of all resources,” the political observer stated.