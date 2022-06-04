Ukrainians launch offensive to retake Sievierodonetsk

According to Ukrainians, their forces have managed to recapture large parts of the city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday, June 6.

The Russian invaders entered Sivierodonetsk on Monday and made slow but steady progress at a cost of massive casualties over the course of the week. The twin cities of Sievierodonets and Lsychyansk are the last two major cities in the Luhansk Region that remain in Ukrainian hands and are precariously located in a salient extending into Russian occupied territory.

Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk Region, said that during overnight attacks the defenders now control 50 percent of the city, up from just 30 percent the previous day. “Right now, our soldiers have pushed them back, they [the Russians] are suffering huge casualties,” Haidai said in a live TV broadcast. “The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its efforts, all its reserves in that direction.”

By contrast, the Russian defence ministry said its troops were forcing the Ukrainians to withdraw to Lysychansk on the southwestern bank of the Donets River. Both sides claim to have inflicted massive casualties on the other.

The battle of Sievierodonetsk is one of the biggest ground battles of the war. The Russian offensive in the Donbas began some two weeks after the withdrawal from the outskirts of Kyiv, following the failed attempt by the invaders to take the Ukrainian capital. Military experts say the outcome of this battle could determine which side has the momentum for a prolonged war of attrition in the coming months. If the Russians succeed in their Donbas campaign and manage to capture Luhansk or Donetsk Region (or both) within their administrative borders in their entirety, they may attempt to annex them to be able to claim some level of victory in the war.