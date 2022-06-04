Albanian parliament chooses new president

On Saturday, June 4, the Albanian parliament selected Major General Bajram Begaj, to serve as the country’s new president.

The 55-year-old general, who until now served as a Minister of Defence since 2020, received 78 votes in favour, 4 against, and one MP abstaining (of the 140 MPs total). Begaj will take office in July from outgoing president Ilir Meta. The role of the president is largely symbolic and limited to two five year terms, although the head of state has some powers over the judiciary and the military.

In terms of his politics, General Begaj is independent. As a doctor by education, most of his postings in the military were related to the field of medicine.

Begaj was elected in the fourth round of voting. The three previous rounds failed to reach a consensus and gather three-fifths of the votes. In the fourth round, a simple majority was sufficient. The votes came from the ruling Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama.