Pope says he will discuss possible trip to Ukraine with country officials

On Saturday, during a Q&A with children with disabilities and Ukrainian children who fled war, Pope Francis said he would meet with Ukrainian officials to discuss the possibility of a visit to their country.

A Ukrainian boy named Sachar asked the Pope if he could “come to Ukraine to save all the children who are suffering there now?”

The 85-year-old Pope, who has been using a wheelchair because of knee pain, responded that he often thought of Ukrainian children and wanted to visit the country but had to choose the right time.

#LetsPrayTogether for the orphaned children fleeing from the war, who suffer throughout our world from hunger or lack of medical care, abuse and violence, and those denied the right to be born.

— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 4, 2022

“It is not easy to make a decision that could do more harm than good to the rest of the world. I have to find the right moment to do it,” he said, according to a Vatican transcript of the event.

“Next week I will receive representatives of the Ukrainian government, who will come here to talk, to talk even about an eventual visit of mine there. We’ll see what happens,” Pope Francis said.

Vatican’s role

The Ukraine war has forced the Vatican to carry out a delicate diplomatic balancing act, several times offering to mediate an end to the conflict.

Francis several times implicitly criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the invasion but without naming him. He also has used terms such as “unjustified aggression” and “invasion” and has lamented atrocities against civilians.

The head of the Catholic Church has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Ukraine’s Byzantine-rite Catholic Church and Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash.