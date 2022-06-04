Ukraine wants India to guarantee its security after the war: Indian media

According to a diplomatic source, Ukraine has approached India to become one of the guarantees of Ukraine’s post-war security, reports the Indian daily “The Hindu”.

“We are also expecting that India will participate actively in post-war [re]construction. We are also expecting more humanitarian aid, medicines, and some technical and financial assistance,” a diplomatic source reportedly told the Indian daily. The South Asian country would also become one of Ukraine’s security guarantors, along with other countries.

Ukraine has been seeking to establish an international mission under the auspices of the United Nations, which would ensure maritime routes for the export of Ukrainian agricultural goods are open. At present, the Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports made it much harder for Ukraine to export its grain and other food produce. Considering the country’s role as a major food producer, warnings of a possible major global food crisis have become increasingly more frequent.

India itself has recently banned wheat exports due to a heatwave which devastated the country’s harvest of the cereal, and days after the US Department of Agriculture cut Indian wheat supply for the 2022-23 period to 99 million metric tonnes, although, India announced it would make exceptions for “vulnerable” countries.

India has also been providing aid to Ukraine. A total of 230 tonnes of aid had been sent by the government and private companies, and additionally approximately EUR 7 mln worth of aid has been provided by Indian pharmaceutical companies with offices in Ukraine and the region.