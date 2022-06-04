Poland’s Iga Świątek captures French Open title

The 21-year-old Warsaw wonder now has the proud title of double French Open champion.

Top-seeded Iga Świątek, on Saturday, defeated American Cori “Coco” Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to win the women’s singles final at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Paris.

Świątek, who is currently ranked world No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), defeated Gauff in straight sets to grab her second French Open title. She picked up her first grand slam title at Roland Garros in 2020 when she defeated American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1.

The Polish tennis player’s victory over Gauff, 18 and seeded No. 18, also equaled the longest winning streak (35 matches) since 2000, a mark set then by Venus Williams.