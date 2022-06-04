“Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France”: Ukrainian FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister did not hold back when he commented on the words of the French President, who called for a peace that “will not humiliate Russia”.

“Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it,” wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter in response to President Macron’s interview published on Saturday. Mr Kuleba emphatically rejected Macron’s logic according to which, Russia must not be humiliated if a peace settlement is to be achieved.

Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it. Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) June 4, 2022

“We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means,” Macron said in his interview “I am convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power,” and added that he thought and told Putin “that he is making a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history.”

Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Putin since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February and has spoken with him regularly as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire. The French President’s stance has been repeatedly criticised by France’s fellow NATO and EU leaders, especially those, whose countries are located in Central and Eastern Europe. The critics say that such signals from western leaders are undermining efforts to pressure Putin to the negotiating table.