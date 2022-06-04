Tennis: Iga Świątek Undefeated – wins French Open

WTA number one Iga Świątek of Poland defeated American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the final of the French Open women’s singles title on Saturday.

It was the second Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old Swiątek, who also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020, as well as equalled the longest winning streak (35 matches) since 2000, a mark set then by Venus Williams.

The final’s match

The Polish super athlete started strong at the final match at Roland Garros, winning the first set 6-1.

The second set came with some complications as Coco Gauff took advantage of Iga’s eight unforced errors and got a 2-0 lead on Świątek.

Soon after the Polish tennis marvel broke her opponent twice and won four games in a row. After that Świątek stuck to her game strategy and won the final set 6-3.

