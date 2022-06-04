Russia continues all-out offensive in Luhansk region

The Russian army is blowing up bridges to prevent Ukrainian forces from sending reinforcements, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, reported to the Ukrinform agency.

“We are facing a difficult situation in the whole oblast. Major military operations are now concentrated in Severodonetsk, because the Russian army has thrown all its forces and all reserves in that direction. Earlier, they were able to seize most of the city, but now our soldiers have managed to regain some ground, and the Russians are experiencing heavy casualties,” added Mr Gaidai. He also emphasised that the Chechen fighters, Kadyrovites, are also facing heavy losses.



Combined air and ground attacks

In its daily intelligence report, the British Ministry of Defence said that “the Russian air activity over the Donbas region is still intensive, and the Russian aircrafts continue attacks using both guided and unguided munitions. The Russian advances in Donbas are the result of the increased air force support for the ground troops”.



The Russians are combining air force attacks with mass artillery shelling to achieve a crashing advantage. This tactic has been key in the recent successes of the Russian army in the Donbas region. An increased use of unguided munitions resulted in extensive destruction of municipalities in the area and most likely caused collateral damage, including civilian victims, the report indicated.