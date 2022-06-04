Local pride at Wawer’s old ‘Murowanka’ school

Maciej Piwowarczuk/wielkiehistorie.pl

On a busy road leading out of Warsaw lies the Murowanka school building, built in 1903 by the residents of Wawer, a suburb of Warsaw.

The building is the home of the Big Histories Foundation, which engages local communities in educational activities while also promoting Polish culture through larger scale projects.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to Ewa Pietraszek from the foundation about how Wawer has developed over the years and explore some local ‘Świdermajer’ heritage.

Links:

ToTuBy app

Wielkie Historie Foundation

More info on the Murowanka building (in Polish)