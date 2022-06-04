Russian suspected of poisoning Litvinenko dies in Moscow

Dmitry Kovtun, one of two Russian men accused by the UK of poisoning Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died of COVID-19 in a Moscow hospital, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing Russian media.

Mr Litvinenko died weeks after drinking green tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at London’s Millennium Hotel, where he met Dmitry Kovtun and the other suspect, Andrei Lugovoy.

🔴 Dmitry Kovtun, one of two Russian men accused of poisoning Alexander Litvinenko in 2006, has died of COVID-19 in Moscow, TASS news reported

Litvinenko died after drinking tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at a London hotel where he met Kovtun

Follow for live updates ⬇️

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 4, 2022

British investigators found traces of polonium at sites across London including in offices, hotels, planes and the Arsenal soccer stadium, where the two men had been present. They denied carrying out the poisoning, and Russia refused to extradite them to face trial.

Alexander Litvinenko, a British citizen, was a former KGB officer who had become an outspoken opponent of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. From his deathbed, he accused Putin of ordering his killing, but the Kremlin has always denied any role.

A judge at a British inquiry into the case concluded in 2016 that the murder was an operation of Russia’s FSB spy agency that was probably approved by its director at the time, Nikolai Patrushev, and by Putin himself.

Later on, in September 2021, the European Court of Human Rights also ruled that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing of the ex-KGB officer.