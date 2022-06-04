Poland at forefront of assistance for Ukraine: ruling party leader

During the convention of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, its leader Jarosław Kaczyński highlighted the remarkable aid, both financial and military, that the country has so far provided to Ukraine. He stressed that the war-torn nation “must win” and could be victorious only with the strong support of the West.

“Poland is at the forefront of this assistance,” Mr Kaczyński said, adding: “We had both a political… and a moral duty to take action to ensure that Ukraine defends itself.”

He stressed that the Polish state and its society did “an incredible thing” by accepting 3 million refugees from Ukraine without the need to organise refugee camps. “This is a great mobilisation of good in our society,” the official noted. “We need to look at ourselves differently than before – maybe less critically,”

he added.

As the PiS leader emphasised, the ongoing conflict is a war against the entire free world. “Ukrainians are denied the right to exist as a nation – to cultivate their language, their culture,” he explained, stating that such a situation “has not happened in Europe since the terrible times of the 1930s and 1940s.”

An ambitious plan

During his speech, Mr Kaczyński also referred to the Polish approach towards the development of the region.

“Via Carpatia, the Vistula Spit canal – these are investments concerning our territorial integrity, our national dignity,” he said. “Here we are dealing not only with… the construction of roads and freeways, but also with a certain plan. A plan for great North-South connections. A plan to build a new strategic axis in Europe, to change the strategic and economic situation in Europe, to build the Inter-Meuroregion, to build Central Europe.”

The importance of CPK

Jarosław Kaczynski also emphasised the importance of the Solidarity Transport Hub (CPK) – a project that involves the construction of a large airport and rebuilding the rail network throughout Poland to improve its connections with other parts of the country.

“This is a huge investment, which will change the character of our country and place it in the heart of Europe,” he said.

“In the entire history of the Polish People’s Republic, where there were many massive investments, none was as big as this one,” he stressed.br>

Mr Kaczyński also touched on a number of other issues, such as the record-high inflation, situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, COVID-19 pandemic and current internal affairs of his party.