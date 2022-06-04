NATO battleships arrive in Stockholm for Baltops exercises

A fleet of 40 battleships belonging to NATO members, including an American 260-metre assault ship USS Kearsarge, have arrived in Stockholm for the Baltops exercises, and to celebrate the 500 jubilee of the Swedish Navy.

According to Sweden’s Minister of Defence, Peter Hultqvist, such a strong representation of allied forces at the jubilee celebrations is “a clear signal of support for Sweden and Finaland’s NATO membership.”

Vice Admiral Eugene Henry Black, the Commander of the Sixth US Fleet, admitted at a Saturday press conference that the participation of the US army in the Baltops exercises on the Baltic Sea is also a form of protection extended to Sweden and Finland against Russian threats.

The Baltops 2022 exercises will take place between June 5 and 16 on the Baltic Sea and on military training areas in Poland, Germany and the Baltic countries, and will include 40 battleships, 70 air crafts, and 7,000 troops from 16 NATO member countries.