UPDATE: At least 5 killed, many injured after train derails in southern Germany

At least five people were killed and around 30 injured when a busy regional train derailed near a popular ski resort and hiking destination in southern German, police said. Fifteen of the injured were receiving hospital treatment. Some 60 people had been on board at the time of the crash, which occurred north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.

Initial reports indicated that at least four individuals lost their lives in the trail derailment, but the number could rise due to the ongoing rescue operation. On Saturday afternoon, local police spokesperson said that the death toll had risen to five.

He also added that lifting of the train would be difficult as more victims are expected to be found.

A major emergency services operation is still underway, police said, and the rail line was completely closed. Prosecutors and police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, the police official said.

No information was given on the identities of the dead or whether the driver was among the casualties.

A spokesperson in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office had previously reported that 60 people were hurt in the accident.

There were many school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper reported, citing local paper the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Tagblatt.

Pictures on social media showed carriages of a double-decker regional train stuck between tree branches and rolled down an embankment, as well as people being carried away on stretchers and standing around on the tracks.

Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers since June 1, when a low-cost ticket allowing Germany-wide travel came into effect.