Half of UA refugees in Poland plans to return home after war: study

Nearly 50 percent of Ukrainian refugees who have found safe haven in Poland indicate that they intend to return home after the war, while only 17 percent plan to remain in the host country. The data comes from a recent survey conducted by the Interdisciplinary Laboratory for Research on the War in Ukraine at the Pedagogical University of Kraków.

Ukrainian refugees were asked to participate in an online survey via social media, between April 15 and May 10. In the end, researchers analysed 737 correctly completed surveys.

“It is not a statistically representative sample, but it reflects the structure of the refugee population, which is confirmed by the territorial placement across Poland, including not only large cities, but also smaller municipalities,” says Professor Piotr Długosz from the Pedagogical University of Kraków.

The majority of the refugees are women (97%) of an average age of 36. Most of them (76%) completed higher education. Nearly 75 percent of responders declared that they lived in good conditions in Ukraine before the war.

The majority of refugees (92%) want to stay in Poland until the end of the war, only 8 percent would like to move further West. Nearly half of them want to go back home to Ukraine, once the war is over, 17 percent would like to stay in Poland for good, and 11 percent intend to stay for a while, earn some money, and only then go back to Ukraine.

Asked why they have chosen Poland as safe haven, the majority of refugees answered that they had already had some family or friends living in Poland (44%), that Poland was a country similar to Ukraine with respect to culture and language (42%), it was quick and easy to enter Poland (25%), and that Poland was not far from home.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Ukraine (February 24, 2022), close to 3.5 million refugees have arrived in Poland.