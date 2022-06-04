EU suspends custom duties on imports from Ukraine

The EU has suspended customs duties on goods imported from Ukraine for one year. The European Commission’s (EC) proposal presented at the end of April was accepted by member states and the European parliament in record time.

The decision was published in the EU Official Journal on Friday, and it came into forceon Saturday.

According to the EC, such a far-reaching action will increase Ukrainian exports to the EU and help in the difficult economic situation of the country, currently struggling against Russian aggression.

Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission Vice-President in charge of economic affairs, pointed out that this was an unprecedented decision.

“We will continue all possible support to Ukraine, further isolating Russia – trade is one of the elements to achieve these goals,” he said.

Last year, trade between the EU and Ukraine amounted to more than EUR 52 bn. Among the main goods imported from Ukraine were iron ore, steel, vegetable oils and plant products. In 2021, the largest trade partner of Ukraine in the Union was Poland.