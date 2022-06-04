Streets of Havana collapse under heavy rainfall

A tropical storm, Alex, collapsed the streets and avenues of Havana early on Friday, as heavy rains hit areas in western and central Cuba.

People were seen pushing jammed cars and buses in treading water covering their legs.

Warnings were issued for Cuba, the Florida peninsula, and the Bahamas as the storm Alex, which pummelled Mexico in previous days and was known as Agatha, has been moving forward into the Atlantic Ocean basin.

Due to persistent and intense rainfall, the authorities have appealed to people to be vigilant and observe the changes in the weather, as the saturation of the soil is high, mainly in low-lying areas with poor drainage.