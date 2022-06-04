Japan’s PM considers attending June NATO summit in Spain

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s Prime Minister, is leaning toward attending the summit of NATO leaders to spur coordination with the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reported Kyodo News, citing unnamed government sources. The summit is scheduled for June 29-30, in Madrid.

Although Mr. Kishida has repeatedly condemned Russia over what he has described as a “war crime” against Ukraine, his appearance at the NATO summit would mark an unusually decisive stance for a Japanese leader on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In the past, Japanese leaders have maintained a careful line on their relations with Russia as the two countries have been involved in decades-old territorial disputes over the Kuril Islands. A government spokesman said officials would be unable to comment on the Kyodo report before Monday.

The Madrid NATO summit scheduled for the end of June would likely overlap with the Japanese election campaign pencilled in for July 10. Mr. Kishida will make a final decision later, taking into account the political situation before the upper house elections, the government sources were quoted as telling Kyodo.

NATO has invited Japan to the summit, along with Australia, New Zealand and South Korea as its partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Kishida’s presence at the summit would be welcomed and signal a strong message of international solidarity on the Ukraine crisis, the sources were quoted as saying by Kyodo.