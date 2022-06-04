Help Without Borders 03.06

Watch the latest episode of TVP World’s Help Without Borders – a show dedicated to the refugees from Ukraine, to learn about their stories, the volunteers, charities, and organisations providing humanitarian assistance.

More than 3.6 million of the total of approximately 6.9 million refugees who have fled Ukraine – have reached the safety of Poland, which has been providing humanitarian help to the arrivals since the very beginning.

This episode’s first guest was José Andrés, a Spanish chef and founder of the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing meals to those in need.

“We have been doing 350,000 meals a day right now and have made over 32 million meals in total,” he said, describing his involvement in helping Ukrainians both in the country and at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

“The biggest thing we are doing is making 30,000-32,000 bags of food everyday, you see a lot of people leaving with them,” he said, explaining that each bag weighs approximately 14 kilogrammes.

In the second part of the episode, TVP World spoke to Oksana Horbach – a Ukrainian Invictus Games coordinator and Yaroslav Matiushin – a Ukrainian volunteer.

The guests discussed, among other issues, Yulia “Tayra” Payevska – a well-known Ukrainian volunteer paramedic who got captured by the Russian forces back in March during evacuation of injured people from the combat zone.