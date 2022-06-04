LIVE: 101st day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are
examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to
Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide
indictment. Meanwhile, Kremlim spokesman said Russia would continue its military operation in Ukraine
until all its goals have been achieved.
07:34 CEST
Ukraine said it
had recaptured a chunk of the factory city of Sievierodonetsk,
the focus of a Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas
region, and that its troops could hold out for up to two weeks.
Sergiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, told national
television on Friday that Ukrainian troops had retaken 20 percent of
the territory they had lost in Sievierodonetsk.
07:15 CEST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida is leaning toward attending a summit of leaders from the
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in late June to spur
coordination with the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,
Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed government sources.
