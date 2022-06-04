LIVE: 101st day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are

examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to

Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide

indictment. Meanwhile, Kremlim spokesman said Russia would continue its military operation in Ukraine

until all its goals have been achieved.

07:34 CEST



Ukraine said it

had recaptured a chunk of the factory city of Sievierodonetsk,

the focus of a Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas

region, and that its troops could hold out for up to two weeks.

Sergiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, told national

television on Friday that Ukrainian troops had retaken 20 percent of

the territory they had lost in Sievierodonetsk.

07:15 CEST



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio

Kishida is leaning toward attending a summit of leaders from the

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in late June to spur

coordination with the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,

Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed government sources.