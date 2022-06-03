Germany approves 100 bln euro special defence fund

Germany’s Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, approved the creation of the EUR 100 bln special defence fund that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The money is destined to top up the regular defence budget of around EUR 50 bln over several years to help rebuild Germany’s military, which has suffered years of neglect following the end of the Cold war.

The government decided to amend the constitution to create the fund in order to exempt it from Germany’s so-called debt brake that enforces fiscal restraint. It needed backing from the opposition conservatives as well as the ruling coalition in order to reach the two-thirds parliamentary majority needed for a constitutional change.

The fund should enable Germany to meet the NATO target of spending 2 percent of its economic output on defence each year, making it the world’s third-biggest military spender behind the United States and China. The Kremlin earlier on Friday accused Germany of “remilitarisation” as it moved to boost military spending and said it increased security risks.

The Bundestag also passed a budget foreseeing EUR 139 bln of new debt this year –

Germany’s second-highest-ever level – to cushion Europe’s biggest economy against fallout from the Ukraine conflict.

The budget required parliament to allow an exemption from Germany’s debt brake for a third year in a row, with the new debt to go towards funding aid for households and companies struggling with high energy prices as well as support for Ukrainian refugees and Kyiv.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner wants to return to the brake next year, which according to government sources would allow the Cabinet to spend no more than EUR 15-17 bln in new debt.

Separately on Friday, the Bundestag approved raising Germany’s minimum wage to EUR 12 per hour from EUR 9.82 currently – one of the key election promises of Scholz and his Social Democrats.