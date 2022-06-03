Two UN peacekeepers killed in Mali

Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed in Mali and two more injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

“This is the sixth incident in which a UN peacekeeping convoy was hit since May 22,” Dujarric said.

One UN peacekeeper serving with the MINUSMA UN Mission in Mali was killed and three more injured in an attack on Wednesday.

For roughly an hour, the convoy came under direct fire from suspected members of a terrorist group using small arms and rocket launchers.

Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned a deadly attack saying that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

He also called on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

Also on Wednesday, two Red Cross workers were killed in Mali when their car was attacked by unidentified armed men. The driver, who was Malian, and a staff member of the Netherlands Red Cross were killed, while two colleagues survived the attack.

UN peacekeeping forces in Mali published its quarterly human rights report which showed that 812 cases of violations and abuses were recorded in the first three months of the year. The figure represents a 150 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter.

The Malian Armed Forces have stepped up military operations to combat terrorism, with occasional support from foreign military elements. Some 320 violations were attributed to the Malian security forces.