Business Arena 3.06

In Business Arena, TVP World’s experts take a fresh perspective on the issues moving the global economy. The main topics of the Friday instalment are the G2 Forum in Wrocław and how the Netherlands will use North Sea gas fields to replace Russian energy resources.

G2 Forum in Wrocław

Nestled in the heart of Europe, the Polish city of Wrocław has long been a key hub of trade. It is no surprise then that this year’s G2 Forum is taking place in the city. It is one of the most important economic and geopolitical events in Poland, bringing together a wide range of delegates and speakers from around the region and beyond, who discuss science, business, and politics.

Business Arena’s guest

Justyn Czekański from SI-Consulting was TVP World’s guest to share his insight into what is happening at the conference.

North Sea gas for the Netherlands

The Netherlands announced plans to open new gas fields in the North Sea. The project is a part of a greater trend of western European countries looking for alternatives to Russian gas imports. Moscow has recently cut off supplies of natural gas to the Netherlands, following the country’s refusal to pay for it in rubbles.

New fields in the North Sea will be developed jointly with Germany, as the gas deposits lie near the Frisian Islands. The environmental organisations are opposed to the project, as shores in the region are covered by wetlands which are a protected ecosystem.

Amsterdam hopes that the new fields will provide between 2 billion and 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. Natural Gas is expected to start flowing from the field to the Dutch mainland in 2024.