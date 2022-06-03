Pulse of Culture 3.06

Pulse of Culture reviews the most important cultural events in Poland and abroad. This episode focuses on The Fifth World Congress of Translators of Polish Literature taking place in Kraków. The event gathered 500 participants, including 250 translators from over 50 countries, mostly from Europe, but also from the Americas, Asia and Australia.

The Book Institute will grant the special award, The Transatlantic, to the most distinguished ambassadors of Polish literature abroad.

Other topics covered were the 50th anniversary of the famous Polish comic book “Kajko and Kokosz”; the discovery of a more than 1,000 years old Mayan city in Mexico; a new album of the famous Polish soprano singer Joanna Jakubas – “My New Wings”; the return of the iconic punk rock band Sex Pistols for the Queen’s Elizabeth Jubilee.