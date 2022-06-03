Ukraine in EU will make it more stable, prosperous, and modern: Chernyshov

Many Ukrainian civilians lost everything that they had during the course of the Russian invasion. Don Arleth, TVP World’s correspondent in Kyiv, spoke with Oleksiy Chernyshov, Ukraine’s Minister for Communities and Territories Development, who is responsible for restoring infrastructure and helping people rebuild their lives.

Minister Chernyshov said that thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed. He said that his ministry has been working diligently to ensure that the key infrastructure is rebuilt as soon as possible. He said that as of now, there are good reasons to believe the reconstruction effort will ensure the infrastructure is operational by winter this year, and that people whose homes have been destroyed will have shelter.

The reconstruction efforts will focus on five liberated, or mostly liberated, regions: Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv. The Ukrainian government has pledged to allocate funds for the reconstruction effort, but Minister Chernyshov said that international support will be needed.

Minister Chernyshov also has great hopes for Ukraine’s future in the European Union, which he believes will be mutually beneficial to his country and the bloc. Following EC President von der Leyen’s promise that she will do her best to streamline the process of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country, he hopes to see his country granted it by the end of June. Even though it is obvious to him that the process of admission may take many years and will require numerous reforms, he is positive Ukraine is capable to achieve the necessary milestones.