Talking Europe 3.06

In this instalment of Talking Europe, Sascha Fahrbach and Ashim Kumar discuss the EU’s Digital Wallet and the nature of digital identity, and then whether the European Union has an identity.

Digitilasation of citizens

The digital wallet is designed to provide EU citizens with a secure way to access public and private services online as early as the end of 2022. It is not directly related to digital currency but could enable a digital euro currency in the future.

According to European Commission, European Digital Identity will be available to EU citizens, residents, and businesses who want to identify themselves or provide confirmation of certain personal information.

Although the legislation requires that the processing and storage of personal data are secure, recent research shows that in 2020, about 1 in 4 government agencies reported an accidental data leak from the cloud. What worries some citizens is that their confidential data can be used without their knowledge.

EU identity

In Europe, there are ethnic groups that are historically linked to a particular area, exhibit an independent identity, and sometimes even desire territorial autonomy. The most glaring example of such a group is the Basques, who demand autonomy from Spain.

However, most often these ethnic groups contribute to the cultural diversity of a country by assimilating into the majority population and the internal politics of the country. In Poland, such a group is the Kashubians originating from Kashubia in north-central Poland, who, although speaking a different language, also learn the Polish language and fully assimilate into the Polish educational, social, and political system.

The European Commission has addressed the issue of closing the development gaps between EU regions by developing a concept of territorial cohesion. It aims to strengthen European regions, promote territorial integration and ensure the coherence of EU policies.

Thanks to regional cultural and geographical similarities in regions spanning the territory of two or more states, Euroregions are created. Their aim is to foster co-operation between local governments of European Union member states, regions of candidate countries and neighbouring regions.