Polish president, PM say they believe Ukraine will prevail in war

Andrzej Duda/Twitter

The Polish president and prime minister reiterated on social media that they have always believed in the strength of Ukraine’s resistance and its victory over Russia.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reached its 100th day on Friday. Poland has believed since the very beginning in the strength of the Ukrainian resistance,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“We are proud to have been able to support Ukrainians in their struggle against the criminal Russian aggression,” Duda said.

“Long live Ukraine,” he added in the Ukrainian language.

“It’s high time we believed in Ukraine’s victory like Ukraine does,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“Over these 100 days, Ukraine showed two things to the world. First, that Russia’s power is less impressive than expected by many. And second, that even a smaller nation could fight against a bigger one if it is determined,” Morawiecki said.