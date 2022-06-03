Poland, Slovenia to host relocated men’s volleyball world championship

Poland along with Slovenia, host the Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2022 after the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) had taken it away from Russia.

The Polish cities of Katowice and Gliwice will host the semi-finals and the final, among other matches. The final will be held on September 11, in Katowice, southern Poland.

Poland and Slovenia have already qualified for the event, and Ukraine has been invited to replace Russia in the competition’s lineup as the next highest-ranked team in the World Ranking.

The Russian men’s national team will not take part after the country was declared ineligible to participate in all international and continental events until further notice.

FIVB’s decision to allow Poland and Slovenia to host the competition was announced by Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday.

Russia has been stripped of the right to host the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championships 2022 due to its invasion of Ukraine.