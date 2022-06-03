Poland, Slovenia to host relocated volleyball men’s world championship

FIVB's decision to allow Poland and Slovakia to host the competition was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish cities of Katowice and Gliwice will, along with Slovenia, host the Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022 after the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) had taken it away from Russia.

Russia has been stripped of the right to host the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships 2022 due to its invasion of Ukraine.

FIVB's decision to allow Poland and Slovenia to host the competition was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday.

Poland will host the semi-finals and the final, among other matches. The final will be held on September 11, in Katowice, southern Poland.

Poland and Slovenia have already qualified for the event, and Ukraine has been invited to replace Russia in the competition’s line up as the next highest ranked team in the World Ranking.

The Russia men’s national will not take part after the country was declared ineligible to participate in all international and continental events until further notice.