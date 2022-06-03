Eastern Express 3.06

One hundred days have passed since Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. We will look at the revolution of the aggressor’s tactics in relation to the scale of Ukrainian resistance, and the reaction of Western states.

The rapid seizure of Kyiv by Russians failed, and resistance proved much greater than expected. Contrary to the Kremlin’s hopes, there has been a political consolidation of the vast majority of Ukrainians around President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has demonstrated intransigence. The authorities in Kyiv have demonstrated crisis management prowess, and the West, under strong US leadership, has united in a fierce response.

Russian troops seek to encircle and destroy Ukrainian forces and create a stable land corridor from Russia’s Rostov region to occupied Crimea and beyond to Transnistria. The Russian goal is to deny Ukraine access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Putin’s strategic goal remains unchanged: it is the destruction of Ukraine as a state. In parallel with military action, the enemy will continue to seek to destabilise the political, social and economic situation in Ukraine.

The evolution of Russia’s policy toward Ukraine will depend on a number of factors, the most significant of which are the level and effectiveness of armed resistance by Ukrainian forces and the scale of Western support for Ukraine, especially in terms of arms supplies.

Eastern Express’ guest

Andreas Umland from the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies is the Eastern Express’ guest who will shed more light on what happened up to now and what can we expect in the near future.