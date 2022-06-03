Citizen monitoring of elections a must says opposition leader

"The monitoring of elections by citizens is necessary," Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland's main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), said after the agreement had been signed on Friday.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Representatives of opposition parties, local governments and NGOs have signed an agreement on citizen monitoring of the 2023 parliamentary election in order “to prevent voting irregularities.”

Tusk stated that it was a must, especially after the last presidential election which, in his opinion, was free but not fair.

“The abuse of power, the use of public funds and the full monopolisation of state-owned mass media for the benefit of only one candidate made this election biased,” the PO leader went on to say.

“The possibility that an election can be manipulated or even rigged, also on the lowest level, is what we are afraid of, and we have reasons to fear,” Tusk said.

The agreement was signed on the initiative of the Democracy Defence Committee in the presence of the three former presidents, namely, Lech Wałesa, Aleksander Kwaśniewski and Bronisław Komorowski.