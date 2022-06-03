After 100 days of the war, we are proud to support Ukraine: President

On the 100th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland is still proud to support Ukraine in its heroic defence. “Poland believed from the very beginning in the power of Ukrainian resistance. We are proud to support Ukrainians in their struggle against brutal Russian aggression,” Duda wrote on social media.

Today marks the 100th day of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24.

Russian forces focus on attacking targets in the eastern part of Ukraine and in the last few hours they tightened their grip on key targets in a battle for control of Ukraine’s Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more Western arms to help Ukraine reach an “inflexion point” and prevail in the war. He said that Russian forces now occupied about a fifth of Ukrainian territory, with battle lines stretching more than 1,000 km.

Russian forces, backed by heavy artillery, control most of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk – now largely in ruins – after days of fierce fighting, Britain’s defence ministry said in its daily intelligence report.

Ukraine’s armed forces general staff said that besides its assault on the city, Russian troops were also attacking other parts of the east and northeast. The capture of Sievierodonetsk and its smaller twin Lysychansk would give Russia control of all of Luhansk, one of two provinces along with Donetsk in Donbas claimed by Moscow on behalf of separatists.

Moscow’s forces were also attempting to advance south towards the Ukraine-held cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk province, provincial governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Four Russian missiles hit railway infrastructure targets in two places in the western Lviv region bordering Poland late on Wednesday, injuring five people and causing significant damage.

Military aid for Ukriane

While Moscow denies targeting civilians it says it regards Ukrainian infrastructure used to bring in Western arms as a legitimate target. Still, it insisted those supplies would not change the course of what it calls a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of ultra-nationalists the Kremlin says threaten Russian security.

US administration announced that it plans to support Ukraine with a new USD 700 million weapons package that will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80 km. US President Joe Biden hopes extending Ukraine’s artillery reach will help push Moscow to negotiate an end to a war in which thousands have been killed, cities and towns flattened and more than 6 million people forced to flee the country.

Global impact

The war and Western sanctions imposed in response to it are taking a toll on the world economy. With its control of some of Ukraine’s biggest seaports and critical Black Sea shipping routes, Russia has been blocking Ukrainian farm exports and deepening a global food crisis.

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine a major supplier of corn and sunflower oil.

On June 2, Russia’s defence ministry announced that vessels carrying grain could leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports via “humanitarian corridors” with Moscow ready to guarantee their safety. Meanwhile, Ukraine is working with international partners on a United Nations-backed solution that would restore shipping routes there.

As Washington blacklisted more individuals and entities with ties to the Kremlin, including a major steel producer and a cellist it called Putin’s middleman, the European Union gave final approval to a sanctions package that includes a 90 percent cut in Russian oil imports by the end of the year. Moscow called the move “self-destructive”, saying it could destabilise global energy markets.

The conflict has also prompted Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership, though alliance member Turkey has been blocking that move, accusing Stockholm and Helsinki of harbouring people linked to Kurdish militants.

Timeline of Russian invasion of Ukraine

* Feb. 24: Russia invades Ukraine from three fronts in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Tens of thousands flee.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweets: “Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself.”

* Feb. 25: Ukrainian forces battle Russian invaders in the north, east and south. Artillery pounds Kyiv and its suburbs.

* March 1: A US official says a miles-long Russian armoured column bearing down on Kyiv is beset by logistical problems.

* Russia hits a TV tower in Kyiv and intensifies its long-range bombardment of Kharkiv in the northeast and other cities, in what is seen as a shift in Moscow’s tactics as its hopes of a quick charge on the capital fade.

* March 2: Russian forces start a siege of the southeastern port of Mariupol, seen as vital to Moscow’s attempts to link the eastern Donbas region with Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula Russia seized in 2014.

* Russian troops enter the Black Sea port of Kherson, the first large urban centre captured.

* One million people have fled Ukraine, the U.N. refugee agency says.

* March 4: Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s biggest. NATO rejects Ukraine’s appeal for no-fly zones, saying they would escalate the conflict.

* March 8: Civilians flee the northeastern city of Sumy in the first successful humanitarian corridor agreed. Two million have now fled Ukraine, the UNHCR says.

* March 9: Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing a maternity hospital in Mariupol, burying people in the rubble. Russia says Ukrainian fighters were occupying the building.

* March 13: Russia extends its war deep into western Ukraine, firing missiles at a base near the border with NATO member Poland.

* March 16: Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing a Mariupol theatre where hundreds of civilians are sheltering. Moscow denies it.

* March 25: Moscow signals a shift in focus to making gains in the east, while Ukrainian forces press to recapture towns outside Kyiv.

* March 30: More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine, the UNHCR says.

* April 3/4: Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after a mass grave and bodies of people shot at close range are found in the recaptured town of Bucha. The Kremlin denies responsibility and says images of bodies were staged.

* April 8: Ukraine blames Russia for a missile attack on a train station in Kramatorsk that killed at least 52 people trying to flee the looming eastern offensive. Moscow denies responsibility.

* April 14: Russia’s lead warship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, sinks after what Ukraine says was a missile strike. Russia blames an ammunition explosion.

* April 18: Russia launches what Ukraine describes as the Battle of Donbas, a campaign to seize two provinces and salvage a battlefield victory.

* April 21: Putin declares Mariupol “liberated” after nearly two months of siege, but hundreds of defenders hold out inside the city’s huge Azovstal steelworks.

* April 25/26: Moldova’s pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria says blasts hit a ministry and two radio masts. It blames neighbouring Ukraine. Kyiv accuses Moscow of staging the attacks to try to widen the conflict.

* April 28: Russia fires two missiles into Kyiv during a visit by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ukraine says. The Kremlin accuses Ukraine of attacking Russian regions near the border.

* May 1: About 100 Ukrainian civilians are evacuated from Mariupol’s ruined Azovstal steelworks, in what the United Nations says is a “safe passage operation”.

* May 7: As many as 60 people are feared dead after a bomb strikes a village school in Bilohorivka, eastern Ukraine, the regional governor says.

* May 9: Putin exhorts Russians to battle in a defiant Victory Day speech, but is silent about plans for any escalation in Ukraine.

* May 10: Ukraine says its forces have recaptured villages north and northeast of Kharkiv in a counter-offensive.

* May 12: More than 6 million people have fled Ukraine, the UNHCR says.

* May 14: Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive near the eastern Russian-held town of Izium, the governor says.

* May 18: Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO, a move that would lead to the expansion of the Western military alliance that Putin aimed to prevent.

* May 20: Russia says the last Ukrainian fighters holding out at Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks have surrendered. Hours earlier, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s military had told the defenders they could get out and save their lives.

* May 21/22: Russia launches an offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas, focusing the attack on the twin cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk.

* May 23: In the first war crimes trial of the conflict, a Kyiv court sentences a young Russian tank commander to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian.

* May 25: Putin signs a decree simplifying the process for residents of newly captured districts to acquire Russian citizenship and passports in a bid to solidify Moscow’s grip on the seized territory.

* May 29: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calls the “liberation” of Donbas an “unconditional priority” for Moscow, while Russian forces appear close to seizing the entire Luhansk region there after days of slow but steady gains.

* May 31: Local officials say it is no longer possible to evacuate civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk, where Ukrainian forces are still holding out but much of the city is under Russian control.

* June 1: Russia criticises the US decision to supply advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, warning it could widen the conflict and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.

* June 2: Zelenskiy pleads for more Western arms to help Ukraine reach an “inflexion point” and prevail in the war. The European Union gives final approval to new sanctions on Russian oil and top bank Sberbank.

* June 3: Ukraine does not plan to use multiple-launch rocket systems it receives from the United States to attack facilities in Russia, a Ukrainian presidential adviser says. Britain’s defence ministry said that on the 100th day of Russia’s invasion Moscow has failed to achieve its initial objectives to seize Kyiv and centres of government but is achieving tactical success in the Donbas.