Cops track down teens who eloped from Poznań to Rome in a 2,800 euro TAXI ride

Nicole Baryła, 14, and Łukasz Furtak, 16, were found staying in a luxurious EUR 1,400 per night apartment in the Italian capital after disappearing from their homes in Bydgoszcz and sparking a two-week manhunt.

Police materials

Two teens who eloped to Rome in a taxi costing EUR 2,800 have been found living the high life after police tracked them down to a luxurious apartment in the Italian capital.

Nicole Baryła, 14, and Łukasz Furtak, 16, sparked a two-week manhunt after disappearing from their homes in Bydgoszcz in May.

Last seen in Poznań on May 10, the couple are reported to have ordered a taxi at 8am after disposing of their mobile phone sim cards.Police materials

Last seen in Poznań on May 10, the couple are reported to have ordered a taxi at 8am after disposing of their mobile phone sim cards. .

Releasing a yellow Interpol notice the same day, police began an exhaustive two-week search for the couple which eventually led them to Rome.

Releasing a yellow Interpol notice, police began an exhaustive two-week search for the couple which eventually led them to Rome.Police materials

With the help of Italian police, the couple were found staying in a luxury Eur 1,400 per night apartment in the capital after police tracked them down through their telephone’s IMEI number.

An IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) is a 15-digit number unique to each device.

Police materials

According to media reports, the teen’s parents are well-known and respected in Bydgoszcz and it is thought that the couple spent money Furtak had earned from cryptocurrencies.Police materials

Lidia Kowalska from the Provincial Police Headquarters in Bydgoszcz said: “We are canceling the search for the missing 14-year-old Nicole and 16-year-old Lukasz.

“Finding them yesterday (May 31) in Rome was possible thanks to the cooperation of the Polish and Italian police.”

According to media reports, the teen’s parents are well-known and respected in Bydgoszcz and it is thought that the couple spent money Furtak had earned from cryptocurrencies.

Lidia Kowalska from the Provincial Police Headquarters in Bydgoszcz said police had now ‘cancelled’ the search for the couple after they were tracked down through their phone’s IMEI number.Police materials

The teenage elopers have now been returned to Poland. It is not known whether they will be taken care of by the family or juvenile court.

A probation officer in Bydgoszcz told Super Express newspaper: “The fact that they fled together does not mean that they slept together. He is extremely gifted and very intelligent.

“In order for us to deal with this matter, we must receive a request from the police. Merely running away from home is not a crime.”