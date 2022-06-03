Poland, Czech Republic seek to coordinate military purchases

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

The Polish defence minister said after talks with his Czech counterpart on Friday that both countries would like to align their military purchases to achieve economies of scale and reduce prices of equipment.

Poland and the Czech Republic held inter-governmental consultations in Prague on Friday.

In an interview with Polish public broadcaster TVP Info, Mariusz Blaszczak said that he and his Czech counterpart, Jana Cernochova, discussed ways to develop their countries’ armed forces.

“We want to benefit from economies of scale so that Polish and Czech orders positively affect the prices of products that we want to purchase,” Blaszczak said.

The minister argued that coordination of purchases “is extremely important if you look at the costs of maintenance and servicing of equipment.”

“Undoubtedly, this is beneficial to both sides,” he said.