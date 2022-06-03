China’s predicament in support for Russia

As Russia’s advance on Ukraine draws out into a war of attrition, the Kremlin grew increasingly frustrated with what is perceived as a lack of sufficient support from its Chinese ally. Russian officials call on its partner to make good on their words of “no limits” partnership affirmed before it invaded Ukraine.

However, with the sanctions tying the hands of Beijing, expanding aid to Russia without running afoul of Western sanctions proves to be difficult. According to Chinese and U.S. officials, limitations have indeed been set on China’s options to support the Russian war effort.





Despite denying the attempts, Russia has on at least two separate occasions requested various forms of support from China, in what was described as an intensive exchange.





Bejing declined to share the specifics of Russia’s request, but Chinese officials disclosed the inclusion of the maintenance of trade commitments that were formerly agreed upon, before Russia’s assault on Ukraine, as well as financial and technological support now sanctioned by the collective west.





According to those in Beijing with direct knowledge of the discussions, China has made clear its position on the situation in Ukraine, calling the sanctions against Russia illegal; however, the Eastern giant is in a tough predicament, as providing aid in the form of requested by Russia would jeopardize China’s interest in not violating various sanctions imposed by the west.





China still seeks to support its crucial strategic ally, which started a war that was not

expected to be stretching over its 100th day, yet it is said that President Xi still seeks venues

to provide financial aid to Russia, without violating the sanctions, skirting around the financial blockade and embargos.